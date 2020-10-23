Menu
Marga Riley
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Marga Riley

Marga Riley passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care. She was born Jan. 18, 1928, in Freyung, Germany and married Ervin Riley, March 27, 1948, in Germany. She and Ervin resided in New Auburn, for their married life.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ervin, daughter, Carol Hansen; parents, Christian and Dora Zettel; and sister, Carola. She is survived by two sons, Walter (Sue) of Marshfield, Wis., and Charles of Maple Plain, Minn.; as well as two grandsons, Christopher of Bloomington, Minn., and Nicholas of Minnetonka, Minn.

At her request, there will be no services.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
