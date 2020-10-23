Marga Riley

Marga Riley passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care. She was born Jan. 18, 1928, in Freyung, Germany and married Ervin Riley, March 27, 1948, in Germany. She and Ervin resided in New Auburn, for their married life.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ervin, daughter, Carol Hansen; parents, Christian and Dora Zettel; and sister, Carola. She is survived by two sons, Walter (Sue) of Marshfield, Wis., and Charles of Maple Plain, Minn.; as well as two grandsons, Christopher of Bloomington, Minn., and Nicholas of Minnetonka, Minn.

At her request, there will be no services.