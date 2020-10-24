Lauralee E. Hills

Lauralee E. Hills, 70, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Dove Healthcare West, in Eau Claire.

Lauralee was born to George and Della (Bartelt) Coulter in Grand Island, Neb., Oct. 24, 1949. She enjoyed playing piano, loved to color, working on ceramics and crafts, dog training, gardening and fishing. Lauralee was a member of Christ Lutheran church and was the former co-director of the pre-school program at Faith Lutheran Church. She was a kind and loving wife and mother that will be missed by all who knew her.

Lauralee is survived by her husband, Joe; son, Eric; daughter, Shawn Rowe; sister, Dixie (Steve) Baarrand; nephews, Ian, Derek and Dane Hoglund; and aunt, Louetta Teeter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth; and nephew, Josh Hoglund.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Christ Lutheran Church, 467 E. Colome St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Greg Stenzel will be officiating. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association, 404 1/2 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

