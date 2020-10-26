Arnold E. Malosh

ROSCOE, Ill. -- Arnold E. Malosh, 101, of Roscoe passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at St. Anne's Center, Rockford, Ill. Survived by his children, Edward Malosh, Joyce (Robert) Sumner, and Parry Falconer; and grandchildren, Sarah and Daniel (Amy) Malosh, and Christine (Jeff) and Jeffrey (Susy) Sumner.

Private graveside services will be held in Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Memorials may be made to Mercyhealth Hospice, 4223 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com. (Rockford, Ill.)