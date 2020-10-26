Jerome 'Jerry' Krista

Jerome "Jerry" Krista, 71, of Chippewa Falls died unexpectedly at his home Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Jerry was born to John and Veronica (Linster) Krista in Eden, S.D., Aug. 1, 1949. He graduated from Roslyn High School with the class of 1968. Jerry married Sally Swan, Dec. 4, 1971, at Notre Dame Church. Jerry worked for Irvine Park, making many of the metal Christmas Village decorations. He later worked for the Chippewa Falls Street Dept., until his retirement. He served our country with the U.S. Army, until his honorable discharge.

Jerry was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather, that was always willing to lend a hand to whoever asked. He was a member of Notre Dame Church and the Knights of Columbus. Jerry especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, driving his 51 Ford, playing card games with his in-laws, hunting, trap shooting, and making gun lamps. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Sally; children, Jeramy (Jennifer) Krista of Black River Falls, Anne (Kurt) Aubart of Chippewa Falls, and Mike (Tammy Freeman) Krista of Chippewa Falls; honorary son, Tony Eggen of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Aidan Krista, Kyle Aubart, Kaera Aubart, Alexis Berg, Caleb Berg, Kentlynn Krista, Cooper Krista, Victor Krista and Isaac Freeman; siblings, Richard (Ramona) Krista, Eileen Snaza, Mary Ann Iverson, Cyril (Lelah) Krista, and John (Elaine) Krista; brother-in-law, Christ Anderson; sister-in-law, Ada Krista; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Corey Krista; sister, Delores Anderson; brother, David Krista; and brothers-in-law, Leonard Snaza and Royce Iverson.

The funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Notre Dame Church, 117 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, with Fr. Jesse Burish officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., and one hour prior to the Mass at church.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com. Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.