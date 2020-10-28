Menu
Elizabeth G. "Liz" Kleinvachter
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Elizabeth 'Liz' G. Kleinvachter

Elizabeth "Liz" G. Kleinvachter, 91, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

She was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Argyle, Minn., to Georgianne (Hebert) and Albert Deschene. She was raised in the Argyle area and graduated from Argyle High School in 1947.

Elizabeth married Richard Kleinvachter, Nov. 20, 1950, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Argyle. They resided in Chippewa Falls, where they owned and operated the Naborhood Bakery on Bridge street from 1963, until their retirement in 1994.

Liz enjoyed playing cards and other games. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.

Survivors include two daughters, Janet (Peter) Rushmann of Rochester, Minn., and Karen (Bruce) Ritzinger of Eau Claire; three sons, Rick (Sandy) Kleinvachter of La Crosse, Tony Kleinvachter and Al Kleinvachter of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren, Nicole Barthelemy, Renee (Jason) Tremaine, Lindsey (Andrew) Farm, Brent (Katie) Ritzinger, Amy Kleinvachter and Chelsey (Devery) VanLandingham; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Dominic Barthelemy, Jackson and Liam Tremaine, and Elliott and Madelyn Ritzinger. She is further survived by a brother, Richard (Lorraine) Deschene; a sister, Theresa Gabriel; sisters-in-law, Doreen and Mary Deschene, Sandra (Doug) Ackerman, Nancy Holmlund; brother-in-law, Lavern (Robin) Holmlund; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard, Oct. 29, 2008; brothers, Louis (Ila), George, Lawrence (Alice), Daniel (Marie), Leonard (Marcey), John and Joseph; sisters, Leona (Gerald) Anderson, Rose (Gerald) Clausen, and Evelyn; and a brother-in-law, Duane.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, with Msgr. Michael Gorman officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor and remember Liz.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lake Hallie Memory Care and St. Joseph's Hospice.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
2
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Forest Hill Cemetery
, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
