RuBee Elsie Pederson was born Sept. 24, 1928 in Sussex, Wis., to Harry and Grace Schley. She loved attending the Merton Baptist church, where she asked Jesus to become her Lord and Savior during an Easter Sunday service in 1939. From that day until her final breath Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, RuBee loved and lived for Jesus. RuBee attended school in Sussex through 10th grade and graduated from Waukesha High School in 1946, as a member of the National Honor Society. She continued her education at Northwestern Bible College in St. Paul, Minn., where the Rev. Billy Graham was president. While there, she met William "Bill" Pederson. They graduated in 1949 and were married Sept. 24, of that year.

Bill and RuBee served in pastoral ministry from 1951 to 1992, at Waukesha Bible Church, Waukesha, Wis.; Chippewa Valley Bible Church, Chippewa Falls; and Grace Chapel in Bagley, Minn. Along with caring for her home and family, RuBee was deeply involved in all aspects of church life. She was a beautiful pianist and played for countless church services over the years. She loved the old hymns of the faith and even broke out in singing "O that will be Glory for Me" during a window visit with her daughter, DeVona, just days before she went home to be with the Lord. If you were to ask anyone who knew her to describe RuBee, it would be "sweet and gentle."

A little over two weeks after celebrating her 92nd birthday, RuBee contracted COVID-19. Over the next 14 days, as she battled the virus, her family made frequent visits at her window and by the miracle of virtual technology. RuBee's family is so grateful for the loving care she received during the four years she lived at Lake Hallie Memory Care - not only from the staff, but from DeVona, for the way she graciously ministered to her mom's every need.

RuBee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; brother, Ronnie; infant daughter; sister-in-law, Janet Schley; son-in-law, Steve Perry; grandson, Luke Pederson; great-grandson, Zachary Haines; and numerous others.

She is survived by her brothers, Gerald Schley of Eagle River, Wis., and Paul Schley (Patricia) of Fishers, Ind.; sister-in-law, Kay Cripe of South Bend, Ind.; brother-in-law, Fr. Duane Pederson of Rosemount, Minn.; four children, DeVona (Robert) Brodt of Cadott, the Rev. Dr. William Dale (Tara) Pederson of Salida, Calif., John (Kathie) Pederson of Little Canada, Minn., and Debra (Ronald) Maxwell of Bangor, Maine; 18 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, RuBee's family will celebrate her life and lay her to rest beside her beloved Bill, in the Spring of 2021, at a private cemetery at Oak Hills Fellowship and Christian College in Bemidji, Minn., where RuBee lived and volunteered in the library for 16 years, after she was widowed. This celebration is open to the public…date yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in RuBee's name are preferred to the Ministry of the donor's choice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in RuBee's name are preferred to the Ministry of the donor's choice.