David Alan Fiedler, 54, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home.

David was born Jan. 28, 1966, in Chippewa Falls, to Nancy and Walter Fiedler. He was a 1985 Chi-High graduate of Chippewa Falls. He loved fishing, watching sports such as the Wisconsin Badgers, the Packers and NASCAR. David was a great cartoonist, that complimented his outstanding sense of humor.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Ducklow; brother, Steven (Karla); sister, Susan Glaeser (Keith Roiger); nieces, Shana Fiedler-Anderson, Stephanie Fiedler, Brenna Glaeser and Maddi Glaeser; uncle, Alan Calkins; aunts, Felicia (Duane) Thomas and Mary (Ed) Bunde.

Preceding him in death are his father, Walter Fiedler; stepfather, Keith Ducklow; stepmother, Karen Fiedler; brother, Gregory Fiedler; and his aunt, Joanne Griffin.

Private services will be held at a later date for family and friends.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
Iam so sorry for your loss!
Mary Mcelroy
October 28, 2020