Donna Ann Zenner

TOWN OF WHEATON -- Donna Ann Zenner, age 77, of town Wheaton passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Mayo in Eau Claire, with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.

She was born April 21, 1943, to Alfred Schneider and Irene (Blank) Schneider, in Chippewa Falls. She was happily married for 57 years, to Dean C. Zenner, April 25, 1962.

Donna began her career at Presto Mfg., in Chippewa Falls, in 1966. She then went onto Amoco/Pactive/Tenneco, before retiring in 2008. Donna was a loving mother of four, who in 1992, donated a kidney to a daughter. A doting grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, to many. Donna was known for being an avid New England Patriots fan, and Casino player and going to monthly "old lady lunches." Her greatest enjoyment came spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her two daughters, Dawn (Dennis) Curry and Debra (Tim Lawler) Zenner Lorenz; her granddaughter, Angela (David) Steinmetz; and grandson, Dexter (Madeline) Curry; great-grandchildren, Jayne and Edward Steinmetz; siblings, Lois Bogen and Huntz Schneider; sisters-in-law, Jane Schneider, Joanne (Charlie) Bowe, Mary Kay Brovold, Susan (Dave) Swoboda, Lucille Zenner; and brothers-in-law, Tom (Janet) Zenner, Mike (Pat) Zenner and Rodney Craker; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, David and Dino; grandson, Alan Prueher; brother, Robert Schneider; sisters, Arlene (Bob) Begley, Janet (Dick) Begley; nephews, Toby Bogan and Cliff Brovold; brothers-in-law, Dale Zenner, and Donnie Brovold; sisters-in-law, Delores Gordon and Sherry Craker.

A celebration of life will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Fill Inn Station in Chippewa Falls. Masks are not required but available. Feel free to wear them.

We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff of Mayo critical care doctors and nurses, who gave such amazing care to our mother, Donna.

The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.