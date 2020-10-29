Gary D. Wolske

Gary D. Wolske, 78, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Gary was born July 7, 1942, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Merlin and Sigrid Elizabeth (Flaa) Wolske.

Gary earned a PhD in electrical engineering from Stanford University and was an engineering teacher at UW-LaCrosse.

Gary enjoyed model trains and playing chess.

Gary is survived by one brother, James Wolske of Austin, Texas; several nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. George Stamm will be officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.