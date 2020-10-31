Ralph E. Arneson

Ralph E. Arneson, 97, beloved father, grandfather, husband, uncle, brother and brother-in-law, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Ralph was born in Cornell, April 15, 1923, to Alfred and Maude Arneson. Ralph served his country in World War ll, in the 7th Armored Tank Battalion and came home highly decorated. After his return from Europe, he married Helen Hrdlicka in 1946, and raised a family of seven.

Ralph and Helen resided near Cornell, on the Chippewa River and were owners of the Cornell Gambles Store, which later changed to Hardware Hank. They were adventurous souls, and traveled the world. Ralph and Helen wintered in Mexico, for many years and later Texas, where they could still enjoy the warmth.

Ralph was a great narrator who always shared his experiences of the war, of his travels and of his life, with his family. He also water skied into his 70s and loved to fish, camp and spend time in his boat on the river.

Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his son, Douglas Arneson; and his grandson. Brandon Arneson. He is survived by his children, Carole Lillis, JoAnne Willi (Bill Cunningham), Kris Arneson (Leigh Stepan), Bill Arneson (Debra Stonkey), Eric Arneson (Kris) and Michael Arneson (Toni); his sister, Thelma Townes; his brother, Durwood Arneson; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Interment will be in the spring. If so moved, memorials can go to the Cornell American Legion, Post 353, PO Box 701, Cornell WI 54732.