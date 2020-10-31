Eddie L. Porter

Eddie L. Porter, 67, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire after a short battle with cancer and with family by his side.

He was born Nov. 1, 1952, in Rockford, Ill., to Ruby (Rose) and Deward "Jack" Porter. The family moved to Holcombe, and Eddie graduated from Holcombe High School, class of 1970.

Eddie proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1972 until his honorable discharge in 1975. He then went to Blackhawk Technical College and earned a machinists certificate.

In April 1988, he married Jean Amundson at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

Eddie worked at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls as a CNA from 1981-1999. He then worked at UWEC campus from 1999-2008 when he retired.

Eddie enjoyed watching sports, practicing martial arts, fishing, talking politics, spending time with his grandchildren, taking road trips out east to visit family, and running. He ran many races, including two marathons and several half marathons! He will be dearly missed for his contagious laugh, quick wit, sense of humor and love for his family.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jean; sons, Jason Porter of Stafford, Va., Josh Porter of Eau Claire; daughter, Nicole (Adam) Hardt of Gaithersburg, Md.; brother, Jeffrey Porter of Rockton, Ill.; sister, Julie (Tom) Burns of Holcombe; six grandchildren, Jason, Bella, Jocelyn, Ruby, Jackson and Vivian; his mother-in-law, Edith Amundson of Pigeon Falls; and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Teddy and Mark Porter.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Military honors provided by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council will take place immediately following the service at the funeral chapel.

The service will be streamed live at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Eddie-Porter.

Visitation will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral chapel.

Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the service, social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to one of Eddie's favorite charities, St. Jude.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.