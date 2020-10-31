Menu
James Wallace Sundet

James Wallace Sundet, 75, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Odenton, Md.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (nee Hamann) of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Clifford (Dorothy) Hamann of Round Lake, Minn.; and many wonderful neighbors, coworkers and dear friends.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Service information and full obituary will be in the local newspapers, on the funeral home website and on facebook.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
