Charles F. Smith

Charles F. Smith, 72, passed away peacefully in his sleep and was taken to his heavenly home Saturday, Oct., 2020.

He was born October 9, 1948, to Irene (Smith) and Floyd Calkins in Island Lake, Wis. He was later raised by foster parents, Eugene and Elsie Johnson until he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1971.

Charles married Bertha Sockness Jan. 15, 1979, and they had one daughter, Angela (Smith) Moore on May 11, 1979. Chuck also helped raise Dawn and Phil Tennenbaum who he loved like his own. They were married for 13 years. Chuck was a fan of the Packers, Atlanta Braves, Badgers, and boxing. He was also an outdoorsman who especially enjoyed fishing. He also was a fan of classic rock music.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela (Smith) Moore of Stanley; stepchildren, Dawn (Bill) Mateski of Thorp, Phil (Billie Jo) Tennenbaum of Wills Point, Texas; brother, Bill Calkins; sister, Kathleen B. Smith of Eau Claire; nieces, Kelli Jo Calkins of Evergreen, Ala., Lindsey (Calkins) Buckley and Samantha (Calkins) Bell of England; nephew, Chuck Hurt of Chippewa Falls; special friends, Laura Bloedorn of Thorp, and Tracey Butler; several grandchildren, Harry Mateski, Megan (Luis) Barrios, Hope (David) Huston, Billie Jean Tennenbaum, Rebecca and Dorothy Tennenbaum; great-grandchildren, Noah and Lilliana Barrios, and Huston baby due in January 2021.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Irene Calkins; brother, Floyd C.W. Calkins Jr.; grandparents, Asa and Bertha Smith; and nephew, Randy Calkins.

The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.