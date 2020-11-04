Lila C. (Freese) McConville

Lila C. (Freese) McConville, 90, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls. Lila was born in Cadott, Sept 9, 1930, to Clarence and Mary Freese (Nagle). She grew up on a farm in Cadott and graduated from Cadott High School in 1948. After high school she attended Eau Claire State Teachers College. She married Patrick McConville Sr., June 14, 1955.

She started her teaching career at the Baker School, which was a one room schoolhouse. She later went on to teach for over 35 years at the Cadott Elementary School. Lila started her second career in politics, first as a village trustee from April 1983-1997. She then ran for president in 1997, and became the first female Cadott Village president. This career lasted for 30 years. She also was on the Chippewa County Board for 18 years. She loved spending her free time with Pat, at the Whispering Pines golf course. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her grandkids.

Lila was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Sr., who she was married to for 48 years; and son, Timothy.

She is survived by her children, Mary (Randy) Luster of Scottsdale, Ariz., James McConville (Denise) of Boyd, Patrick McConville Jr. (Roxie) of Lake Wissota, Teresa (John) Langlois of Altoona, Daniel McConville (Jennifer) Augusta. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; as well as 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, with Father William Felix officiating. Inurnment will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery Cadott, at a later date.

A Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, with a 7 p.m. vigil prayer service at the Leiser Funeral Home. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service Friday morning at the church.

Due to COVID-19 precaution masks as well as social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and a scholarship will be set up by the family in Lila's memory.