Judith A. Korn

Judith A. Korn, 80, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Judith was born Dec. 25, 1939, in Bloomer, to William and Ruth (Zech) Blank. She married Wayne Korn March 15, 1958, in Cornell and resided in Chippewa Falls since their marriage.

Judith lived for her large family, they all were her pride and joy and kept her household alive and bustling at all times. She always enjoyed visits and gave all that she could every time she could. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crocheting. She made many of the dresses and clothes for the kids when they were young and every time a new baby was born they received a handmade baby blanket from Grandma. She will be very missed.

Judith is survived by her daughters, Julie Korn, Kay Korn, of Chippewa Falls, Linda (Rick) Venn of Eau Claire, Kathleen (Kenneth) Baldwin of Chippewa Falls, Maria (Rick) Halpin of Cornell, Laura (Daniel) Patz of New Auburn, Angela (Robert) Johnson of Chippewa Falls; son, Rodney (Lisa) Korn of Chippewa Falls; siblings, Nancy Reynen of Eau Claire, Roger (Rosie) Blank of Chippewa Falls, Lavern Blank and Alan Blank of Cornell; 25 grandchildren and MANY great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; son, Bradley Korn; granddaughter, Stephanie Patz; and brother-in-law, Bob Reynen.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

