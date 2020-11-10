Menu
The Chippewa Herald
Gerald Kuechenmeister
1953 - 2020
BORN
October 3, 1953
DIED
November 5, 2020

Gerald "Jerry" R. Kuechenmeister

Gerald "Jerry" R. Kuechenmeister, 67, of the town of Cleveland died peacefully at home Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, surrounded by his wife, children, and best dog friend, Zoey.

All family are welcome to join in a funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Chippewa Valley Bible Church with Pastor Troy Solava officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church.

Due to the health and safety for family who may be attending the service, social distancing, minimal contact, and face coverings are mandatory.

Friends are welcome to join the service through livestream at www.cvbc.net/live.

Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Chippewa Valley Bible Church
531 E. South Avenue, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin 54729
Nov
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Chippewa Valley Bible Church
531 E. South Avenue, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin 54729
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
