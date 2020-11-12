Theodore LeRoy Stanek

PIERRE, S.D. -- Theodore "Ted" LeRoy Stanek, 97, walked into the sunset Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Pierre. He was born the seventh child of 10, to Joseph and Libbie (Vlasnick) Stanek in the town of Boyd, Chippewa County, Wis. He grew up on the family farm, milking cows, clearing tree stumps, dynamiting rock, to be able to farm.

On June 26, 1945, he married Victoria Bourget. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in June. They started their life at Keldron, S.D., one year before returning to Wisconsin, and operating a dairy for three years. In 1950, they moved to a ranch 9.5 miles south of Firesteel, S.D. In 1983, they moved into the town of Timber Lake, until 2016, when they moved to Pierre.

Ted was a farmer, rancher, did custom hay baling and custom combining. He was owner and operator of the International Harvester Implement in Timber Lake in the early 1960s. The couple built the buildings where Ron and Deb Goldade now live, doing the construction themselves, except for the drywall and the cabinets.

He is survived by wife, Vickie; sons, Donald (Donna) of Lincoln, Neb., and Keith (Jessica) of Pierre; daughters, Sharon Olson of Gulfport, Miss., and Doris (Dennis) Kari of Bison, S.D.; daughter-in-law, Karen Stanek of Dickinson, N.D.; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; sister, Marci (Lowell) Ergen of Milwaukee; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family.

His son, Larry; his parents; and eight siblings; preceded him in death.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Isburg Funeral Chapel, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Masks are required if attending. The service will also be live-streamed at the top of Ted's obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Online condolences can be written at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Cremation was chosen with burial at a later date in the Bohemian National Cemetery north of Cadott.