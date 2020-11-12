Deloris Meadows

Deloris Meadows, 87, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at St. Therese of Woodbury in Woodbury, Minn.

Deloris was born March 6, 1933, in New Holstein, Wis., to Raymond and Valeria (Woelfel) Klapprich. She graduated from New Holstein High School and attended Prospect Hall Business School in Milwaukee. She married Philip A. Meadows, June 11, 1955, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Milwaukee, and they resided in Wauwatosa, Wis., until moving to Boyd, in June of 1957. Deloris was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Boyd.

Deloris is survived by six children, Mary Beth (John) Monte, Ely, Minn., Michael (Lynette), Beaverton, Ore., Monica, Boyd, Maureen (Jim) Werner, Margaret (Doug) Lattin, and Marie (Paul) Oberle all of Woodbury. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Philip (Haley) Meadows, Salem, Ore., Patrick (Victoria) Meadows, Beaverton, Brett and Lauren Oberle, Alicia Lattin, Molly Werner of Woodbury; and four great-grandchildren, Madilyn and Lydia Meadows, Griffin and Coen Meadows. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judie Klapprich, Hilbert; brother-in-law, Richard Temple, Santa Barbara, Calif.; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip, June 8, 2003; her parents; grandparents; and brother, Tony.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at All Saints Parish in Boyd, with Father William Felix officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment will follow the service.

Due to COVID-19 precaution, masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Boyd-Edson-Delmar Ambulance Service, or All Saints Parish School in Boyd.