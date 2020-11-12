Tracy R. Lamb

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, Tracy R. Lamb, loving mother of three children, got her wings into heaven at the age of 57.

Tracy was born May 16, 1963, in Parkridge, Ill., to Wray and Pauline Lamb. She loved to listen to music, thrift shopping, antiques and spending time with family. She had the most outgoing personality and a heart of gold.

Neither life, nor death will be able to separate us from the love of God.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.