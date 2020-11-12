Maxine Helen Brehmer

Our mother, Maxine Helen (Prokasky) Brehmer, was called to Heaven Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after fighting dementia for several years. She might not have had vivid memories of her past, but in the end, she always knew her Lord.

We are comforted to know that she has now met Him and is reunited with her husband, Herb "Bigfoot"; granddaughter, Sloane; parents, Emil and Clara (Kaul) Prokasky; and many other family, friends, and neighbors in Heaven.

Mom once told us, when we asked what Heaven was like, that it was different for each person and that whatever made a person happy was what would be experienced in Heaven. So we know that Mom is now singing old time country gospel, telling really bad jokes, sewing, and taking care of the most beautiful flower beds Heaven has seen. Who knows, there might even be a pond!

Mom was born in Viola, Ill., June 10, 1938. When she was 12 years old, her family moved to Oronoco, where her parents farmed. She graduated from Rochester Central High School and attended Rochester Junior College, before getting a job as a secretary at IBM.

On Oct. 10, 1959, she married Herbert F. Brehmer and moved to the Brehmer family farm near Elgin. They raised three children, a number of stray dogs, and an excellent herd of registered Holstein cattle. Mom was a full partner in the farming operation, but found time to grow a garden, sew or quilt, as well as be active at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Potsdam, where she belonged to the Ladies Aid and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.

In her 82 years, Mom was many things to many people, daughter; sister to Donna (Dave) Busse; wife to Herbert; mother to Joe (Karen) Brehmer of New Hope, Minn.; Jude (Mike) Brogan of Pine Island, Minn.; and Dan (Dana) Brehmer of Chippewa Falls; grandma to Reggie, Erik, Mary Ann, Kayla, Jonathan, Genevieve, and Sloane; great-grandma to Shannon; and friends to more than we can mention.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and our concern for the health and safety of our family and friends, Mom's interment at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, will be private. We will host a celebration of life event on or near Mom's birthday in June.

Memorials are requested to the Sloane J. Brehmer Fund in Chippewa Falls, Wis.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Brehmer family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.