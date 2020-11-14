Paul David Frenette

Paul David Frenette, 60, of Chippewa Falls died at his home Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, of COVID-19 complications.

Paul was born July 19, 1960, in Chippewa Falls, to Donald and Norma (Olson) Frenette. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School with the class of 1979. He attended Chippewa Valley Technical College, graduating with an associate degree in marketing and communications. Paul was united in marriage to Becky Simmerman, Oct. 12, 1985, in Chippewa Falls; the couple just celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.

Paul loved his family with all of his being and was never shy to show it with a beaming smile, a joyous sense of humor, a giant hug and a heart to match; he was loved dearly and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

Paul loved animals, especially his dogs. At a young age, he showed a passion for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He especially loved the calm solitude of ice fishing with his dogs, during the winter months. He enjoyed bowling, attending church, cooking, drawing and painting, and had a passion for movies, sometimes going to the theater three times in one weekend!

Paul worked for many years as a cook and concierge at his parents' restaurant and motel, The Flame Supper Club and Motel, in Chippewa Falls. He was also employed at Prange Way department store, in Chippewa Falls, Hutchinson Technology in Eau Claire, and Charter Communications, in Eau Claire. He followed in his father's footsteps as the proud owner and operator of a seasonal concessions business, Frenette Concessions, with his wife, Becky. His concessions could be found at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair for 40 consecutive years, the Bernard F. Willi Outdoor Pool for nine years, and many other outdoor events and festivals in and around Chippewa Falls. If you've ever eaten a homemade "Wonder Bar," you likely got it from Paul.

Paul is survived by his wife, Becky; sons, Kyle (Rose) and Dan (Angela) Frenette; grandchildren, Nora and Molly; father, Donald; siblings, Richard (Lynette), Julie (Paul) Nelson, Dean (Patti), and Jenifer (David) Dunn; brothers-in-law, Ivan (Heather) Simmerman and Jeff Moelter; stepmother-in-law, Peggy Simmerman; dog, Ruger; granddogs, Lambeau and Walt; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma; father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Alice Simmerman; and sister-in-law, Lisa Moelter.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is postponing any visitations or funeral services until it is safe to hold such events.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Central Lutheran Church and/or the Chippewa Humane Society. Also, please wear a mask in public, socially distance, stay home if you're able to, and listen to science.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

