Timothy John Burgmeier

Timothy John Burgmeier, 59, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minn., due to COVID-19 complications. He was born in Rockford, Ill. Oct. 2, 1961, to Willard and Mildred Burgmeier. Tim went to school in Milwaukee until he and his parents moved to Altoona in 1974. He graduated from Altoona High School in 1980. Tim continued his education at Chippewa Valley Technical College earning a degree in auto mechanics. He enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1980 and retired in 2002. Tim was an avid music lover and singer including being the bass for After Dark quartet for 18 years. He loved spending time camping, fishing, rooting for the Packers, and most of all with his wife, daughter/stepdaughters, grandchild, and other family and friends who meant everything to him. His quick-witted and hilarious remarks provided constant smiles and laughter for those around. Tim had a heart of gold and a smile that could electrify a room. Anyone who knew him, loved him. He will be forever loved and missed but never forgotten.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole of Cadott; daughter, Shannon Burgmeier (Steve) of Eau Claire; stepdaughters, Hope Carlson of Roberts and Paige Reiter (Kemone) of Cadott; stepgranddaughter, Aspen Walker of Cadott; fur baby, Bella; brothers, Tom Burgmeier of Chetek, Frank (Teri) Serpe of Kenosha, and Pete (Julie) Serpe of Burlington; sister, Nancy (Joe) Zember of Union Grove; father and mother-in-law, Gary and Donna Loring of Holcombe; sister-in-law, Sarah (Kris) Rubenzer of Glenwood City; brother-in-law, Andy Loring (Jayde) of Holcombe; and many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, loved ones, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Mildred Burgmeier; sister-in-law, Karen Burgmeier; brother, Bill Serpe; and nephew, Bill Burgmeier.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Cadott United Methodist Church in Cadott, with the Rev. George Olinske officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery Cadott, following the service.

A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Monday morning until the time of service at the church.

