Menu
Search
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Viola Sharpe
1931 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1931
DIED
November 15, 2020

Viola "Tootie" L. Sharpe

Viola "Tootie" L. Sharpe, 89, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Superior, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care while under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice. Thank you Jesus for taking her peacefully.

She was born June 8, 1931, in Superior, to Thelma (Dickman) and Einar Benson. She grew up in Moose Junction and attended school there.

On Dec. 7, 1953, she married Harold Sharpe. They resided in Moose Junction where Tootie managed Village Bowl for 35 years. Shortly after her husband's death, Tootie moved to Chippewa Falls to be near family.

Tootie loved bowling and was on many leagues over the years, where she many friends and two lifelong friends, Kathy and Vicki. She also had a passion for cars, particularly Chevy and Mopar. She was always on the go, mostly helping others as she often did. Her selflessness was greatly appreciated by many.

She is survived by her sons, Doug (Mary Jo) Sharpe of Chippewa Falls, George (Johanna) Sharpe of Aurora, Colo.; grandchildren, Shadah (Michael) Sedlacek of Chippewa Falls, Jade Sharpe of Waukesha, Wis.; four great-grandchildren, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; and her brother, whom she also cared for, Doug Benson.

As per her wishes, no services will be held.

Memorials may go to the charity of your choice in Tootie's honor.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Chippewa Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Tootie was a dear friend . She will be thought of often . I will cherish her friendship always!!
Cathy Meysman
November 17, 2020