Alice Schmidt

Alice Schmidt (Borg), daughter of the late Gillis (Swede) and Eva Borg, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at age 84, at Folkestone's Memory Care facility in Wayzata, Minn., with her husband at her side.

She is survived by husband, Ronald Schmidt; sons, Brad (Shari), Bill (Brenda), Randy (Penny); and daughter, Robyn Zeller (Anthony); sister, Marlys Borg Dooley; brother, Chuck Borg; half-brother, Joe Meyer; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gillis Borg.

Alice grew up in Pipestone, Minn., and graduated from Pipestone High School, with Ron, in the class of 1954, and they were married July 18, 1959. Alice earned a nursing degree from St. Barnabas, in Minneapolis and worked as a labor and delivery nurse and a school nurse. Alice lived most of her life in Minnesota, but has also lived in South Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida and Portugal. Alice and Ron lived in Chippewa Falls, for many years, where they attended the First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed their lake home on Lake Wissota. Alice loved playing cards with family and friends, watching her kids and grandchildren, in their sporting events and other activities, and sewing. She will be remembered for her loving, caring nature and the beautiful quilts she created.

The family will be holding a celebration of life in 2021, and asks that you honor Alice by reaching out to your loved ones to share how much they mean to you.