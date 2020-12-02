Robert 'Bob' Jacobson

Robert "Bob" Jacobson, 94, passed away peacefully at Dove Healthcare West Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

He was born May 15, 1926, in Chippewa Falls, the son of William and Mathilda (Harbick) Jacobson.

Robert was employed at Northside Shell for many years until getting into the real estate business. He went on to start J & J Building & Development and was a Wausau Homes dealer until his retirement.

He married Ell Jean Volrath Sept. 1, 1948, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Robert was a good man, a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved his family and they loved him. Ell Jean was the love of his life. Ell Jean passed away Feb. 5, 2009.

Robert is survived by two sons, Dean (Lu Anne), Gary (Bonnie); three daughters, Linda Woll, Diane (Greg) Leland and Jeanette (Donny) Geissler, all of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Mike Woll, Sarah Paulson, Dean (Racin Knez) Jacobson Jr., Mike Jacobson, Laura (David) Nesvacil, Brandon O'Connell, Brittney O'Connell, Stephanie (Zach) Wiedenhoeft, Jessica (Matt) Prosek and Mike Corcoran; great-grandchildren, Corbin and Cassidy Jacobson, Ella Paulson, Jackson, Annie and Hunter Wiedenhoeft, Evan and Adalyn O'Connell; brother, William Jacobson; brother-in-law, Frank Dulian; sister-in-law, Ann Jacobson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ell Jean; son-in-law, Alan Woll; two sisters, Irene Dulian and Virginia Erickson; brothers, Harley, Edward, David, Gerald and Laurence Jacobson.

As per Bob's request, there will be a private service for the immediate family. In Bob's honor, live your life to the fullest and celebrate every day.

Memorial donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.