Rose M. Carpenter Dalquest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas -- Rose M. Carpenter Dalquest, 93, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated in Jasper, Texas, and her remains will be interred in Chippewa Falls, at a later date.

Rose was the daughter of the late William J. and Eleanor Schemenauer, of Chippewa Falls. She was a graduate of McDonell Memorial High School, Chippewa Falls, and later received her bachelor and master degrees in biology from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. Rose was employed by the Wichita Falls ISD, from 1963-1995. In addition to teaching at Rider High School, she also served as supervisor of science and assistant principal. Rose received Teacher of the Year Award in 1975. She served on many educational committees in the areas of science, on the local, state, and national levels. As well as teaching, her greatest joys in life came from the outdoors. Rose and Walt created many memories hunting white tail deer and fishing. Her favorite story focused on her catching the largest halibut on a trip in Alaska, where she was the only woman on the boat.

She is survived by her son, Richard Carpenter and his wife, Marianna of Jasper; grandson, Trent Carpenter of Grants Pass, Ore.; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Other survivors are her brothers, William (Pete) and James Schemenauer of Chippewa Falls, and Bob Schemenauer of Independence, Mo.; her sister, Helen Williams of Fond du Lac, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Rose was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Lanner of Rochester, Minn.; and her husband, Dr. Walter Dalquest.

The family requests that memorials be made to the charity of donor's choice, or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com.