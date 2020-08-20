Janet K. Brick

Janet K. Brick, 93, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at her home Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

She was born to Joseph and Mary (Kurtz) Bleskacek Dec. 21, 1926, in Bloomer. Janet married Patrick Brick Sept. 10, 1946, at Notre Dame Church, Chippewa Falls. She enjoyed her card clubs and coffee dates with her friends. Janet especially enjoyed going to the Fill-Inn Station with her church friends after Mass Saturday evenings. She and Patrick were faithful members of Notre Dame Catholic Church, serving on various committees and boards. She was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother, that will be missed by all who knew her.

Janet is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen (Steve) Schlough of Menomonie and Brigid Horstman (Jack Calkins) of Chippewa Falls; four grandchildren, Kristen and Scott Schlough and Ryan and Kaitlin Horstman; and special nephew, Pat (Bernie) Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Patrick; son, Tim; siblings, Bernadette Stellick, Elmyra Nowak and Sylvan Bleskacek; and son-in-law, Ron Horstman.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 117 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at church. Fr. Jesse Burish will be officiating. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, at a later date.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

