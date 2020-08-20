Father William Joseph Jablonske

Father William Joseph Jablonske, 85, and a priest for 59 years, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

William J. Jablonske was born Dec. 19, 1934, the son of Edward W. and Olivia M. (nee Sywulka) Jablonske. He went to St. Stanislaus Elementary School in Stevens Point, Wis., and Mary D. Bradford Junior High School, which was also known as Central State Lab School. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point and studied two years at UW-Stevens Point, before becoming a seminarian and beginning his priestly education and formation at St. John's Seminary in Collegeville, Minn., where he completed his college and theology studies and priestly formation. Bishop John Patrick Treacy ordained him a priest in Holy Cross Seminary Chapel in La Crosse, May 20, 1961.

Father Jablonske began his priestly ministry with assignments as an assistant at the following parishes: St. John the Baptist in Marshfield, Wis., while teaching part-time at Columbus High School, St. Patrick Parish in Onalaska, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (St. Mary's) Parish in Richland Center, Wis., St. John the Baptist Parish in La Crosse, while teaching full-time at Aquinas High School, St. Lawrence Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., and an instructor at Assumption High School, St. Stanislaus Parish in Stevens Point and the assistant director of Newman Center.

On July 1, 1971, Father Jablonske was appointed the Associate Pastor of New Parish in Stevens Point. Three years later, he was assigned as the coordinator of Program Development at the Center for Human Development at St. Mary's College in Winona, Minn. From 1975-1981, he was appointed the Director Catholic Charities in La Crosse, with residence at St. Thomas More Parish. In late 1981, he was appointed Co-Pastor with Father Vaughn Brockman at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Chippewa Falls. Three years later, he was then appointed the Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish and remained there until 1995, when he was appointed Pastor of St. Agnes in Weston. He remained at St. Agnes Parish until he resigned for health reasons in February 1998. At the end of 2004, he was granted Senior Priest status.

Father Jablonske is survived by his niece, Suzy (Tom) Turbenson of St. Paul, Minn.; and his nephew, Mike Lizakowski. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Judith A. Lizakowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Chippewa Falls. The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan will be the main celebrant. Father Frank Corradi will be the homilist. Visitation will be held that morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Burial will be at Guardian Angel Catholic Cemetery in Stevens Point.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left for Father Jablonske's family at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.