Judith L. Puljas

HOLCOMBE -- Judith L. Puljas, 55, formerly from Holcombe passed away Tuesday. Aug. 18, 2020, at the Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a courageous battle of Multiple Myeloma.

Judy was born Dec. 11, 1964, to Phillip and Emma (Rea) Puljas in Chicago, Ill. The family moved to Holcombe when Judy was young and she grew up on the family farm with her three brothers, Tom, Gary, and Johnny. Judy attended the Lake Holcombe Public Schools.

Judy loved Mickey and Minnie Mouse, putting puzzles together, coloring and crafts, playing King Corners and listening to music. She loved her chocolate! Judy loved her family and spending time with them.

She is survived by her brothers, Tom Puljas of Menomonie, Gary Puljas (Teri Johnson) of Altoona; nephews, Lucas (Tracy) Puljas of Onalaska, Wis., and Jerad Puljas of Eau Claire; great nieces, Taryn and Thea Puljas of Onalaska; aunt, sister Sr. Mary Cord'e Rea of Milwaukee, Wis.; a special cousin, Barb Witt; extended family, Cassie, Serenity, Jourdan, Zayne, and Maraina Johnson and Malakai Bishop of Altoona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Johnny.

A Christian service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, with Pastor Tim Stein of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery following the service.

The family would like to thank the St. Croix Hospice, Inclusa and the numerous Adult Family Homes that cared for Judy over the past couple years and showed her kindness and compassion.

Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the services, Social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are Mandatory.