John L. Raether

John L. Raether, 71, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at home surrounded by family, while under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.

He was born Sept. 23, 1948, in Chippewa Falls, to Vera (Biegel) and Arnold Raether. He graduated from Chi-Hi in 1966. John continued his education at UWEC where he earned a B.S. in business administration and economics.

Following college, John entered the U.S. Air Force and served honorably from 1971-75.

On May 5, 1989, John married Nancy Mower at the St. James Hotel in Red Wing, Minn. They resided in the town of Lafayette where they owned and operated the family dairy farm with John's sister.

John enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, especially the Badgers. He also liked to travel, fish and hunt.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Chippewa Falls; sons, Benjamin (Jerrod Boos) of Dayton, Minn., Joshua (Scott Wiley) of Chicago, Ill.; siblings, Ronald (Janet) Raether of Cross Lanes, W.V., Steven (Lois) Raether of Chippewa Falls, LaVerne "Tom" (Judy) Raether of Enon, Ohio, Roseann Raether of Chippewa Falls; in-laws, Raymond Mower Jr., Steven Mower, John (Renee) Mower, Mary (Roger) Zakrzewicz, all of Chippewa Falls, Jim (Lori) Mower of Altoona; special friend and cousin, Larry Jaenke of Cadott; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 28, at the outdoor pavilion at the English Lutheran Church of Bateman with the Rev. Rick Biedermann officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Masks are mandatory and will be available.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the pavilion.

Following the service, all are welcome to join the family for a lunch at the Lake Wissota Lions Club outdoor pavilion.

Memorials are preferred to Bob's House for Dogs.

John's family would like to thank all of their wonderful friends and family that have helped them throughout this difficult time. They are grateful for your time, kindness and love. There are too many to name, but please know you are all truly appreciated.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel in Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Visit pedersonvolker.com to express online condolences.