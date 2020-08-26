Susan Sylvia Sorum

Susan Sylvia Sorum, 75, passed away after her battle with cancer Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her home in Amery. Susan was born July 15, 1945, in Amery, Wis., to Milo and Orla (Gienke) Jones. She graduated from Amery High School and later from Eau Claire Vocational School where she took secretarial courses. She held office positions at Fabri-Tek in Amery and Amoco Foam Products in Chippewa Falls. She was united in marriage to Gale R. Sorum Feb. 27, 1974, at the Little Brown Church and became a mom to her stepson, Monty. Susan was a past member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls and was active in their altar guild and quilting group. She was also a past member of the Chippewa County Piecemaker's Quilt Guild. Susan was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Amery where she was also active in their quilting group. Susan was predeceased by her parents; sister, Janice Mannie; stepson, Monty Sorum; and parents-in-law, Kenneth and Beatryce Sorum. She is survived by her husband, Gale; brother, Dan Jones of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; nephews, John and Chuck Mannie; as well as other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Amery. A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. In light of COVID-19, the service on Friday will have attendance limited to family and close friends and masks will be required and social distancing will be in place. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.