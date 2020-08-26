Carl O. Dimmick

ALTOONA, Wis. -- Carl O. Dimmick, 91, of Altoona passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Oakwood Health Center in Altoona, under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Carl was born Nov. 14, 1928, in Chippewa Falls, to John and Florence (Barquest) Dimmick. He is a graduate of Chippewa Falls High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school and served in Germany during the Korean War.

He married Wanda Kveen and they later divorced. He married Carol Schultz July 1, 1988, in Eau Claire, Carol survives.

Carl is further survived by his children, Brenda (Dale) Ojibway of Chippewa Falls; stepchildren, Olen (Cheri) Nantz of Chippewa Falls, Melissa Dimmick of Mankato, Minn., Dawn (Larry) Woodford of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Ryan (Sabrina) Ojibway of Ft. Atkinson, Chad Nantz of La Crosse, Wis., Mandy Nantz of La Crosse, Adrian Dimmick of Mankato, Ben and Jordan Ortmann of Eau Claire; great-grandson, Connor Ojibway; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Greggory; brother, John; sisters, Tillie Kressin, Peggy DePriest and Betty Golde.

Carl worked as a truck driver, maintenance man for several area businesses and was a mechanic at Plombon Volkswagon. He will be remembered as a hard worker throughout his whole life.

He loved to garden, especially growing his own flowers, tomatoes and potatoes. He also canned his own tomatoes, carrots and green beans.

He was a member of The Bass Master Club and The American Legion.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Forrest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military honors will be rendered by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Memorial cards can be sent to Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, Wis. 54720 and will then be forwarded on to the family.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.