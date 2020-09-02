Alfred Richard Johnson

Alfred Richard Johnson, 82, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home in Stanley.

He was born Oct. 30, 1937, in Superior, Wis., to George E. and Lucy (Androsky) Johnson. He spent much of his adult life in the Chippewa County area, touching the lives of many people throughout the community.

Alfred worked at Chippewa River Industries until his retirement and then spent time at Willow Ridge in Owen, Wis. He enjoyed working, spending time with friends and attending all events.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carol Johnson.

Alfred is survived by many friends and will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of working with him and being part of his life.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Superior, at a later date.

A special thank you to Lorraine Derks and her family, Willow Ridge, Chippewa River Industries, St. Joseph's Hospice and The Arc Eau Claire, Inc. for their care and support of Alfred.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.