Menu
Search
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alfred Richard Johnson
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Alfred Richard Johnson

Alfred Richard Johnson, 82, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home in Stanley.

He was born Oct. 30, 1937, in Superior, Wis., to George E. and Lucy (Androsky) Johnson. He spent much of his adult life in the Chippewa County area, touching the lives of many people throughout the community.

Alfred worked at Chippewa River Industries until his retirement and then spent time at Willow Ridge in Owen, Wis. He enjoyed working, spending time with friends and attending all events.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carol Johnson.

Alfred is survived by many friends and will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of working with him and being part of his life.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Superior, at a later date.

A special thank you to Lorraine Derks and her family, Willow Ridge, Chippewa River Industries, St. Joseph's Hospice and The Arc Eau Claire, Inc. for their care and support of Alfred.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Chippewa Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel
, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.