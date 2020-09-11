Betty Mae Amelse

Betty Mae Amelse, of Chippewa Falls passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home under the care of Heartland Hospice.

Betty was born Feb. 26, 1930, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Casimir and Theresa (Marko) Hedrington.

On Sept. 9, 1952, Betty married Rudolph "Rudy" Amelse at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. In her early years, she worked at the Chippewa Shoe Company and National Presto Industries and when they started a family, she became a stay-at-home mom.

She loved baking bread, doughnuts and cinnamon rolls for her family. She was also an avid thrift sale shopper, who had an eye for truly wonderful treasures that she shared with her family.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Pat Ellenson (Colin Severson), Teresa (Paul) Wenaas, and Mary Beth (Steven) Pfiefer; her sons, Ted (Sherry), Gerald (Mary), David, Mark (Kim), and James (Nancy). She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Aug. 6, 2003; her children, Kathryn and Michael; her parents; her brothers, Leon, Leo, Robert, and Eugene; and her son-in-law, Stephen Ellenson.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.

Betty's life revolved around her love for her family and Faith in God. She was a lifelong member of Holy Ghost Church. She was loved by all and will truly be missed.

The family would like to thank our brother, David for taking care of her in her final years. He enabled her to stay in her home, where she wanted to be. We cannot thank him enough.

Additionally, we would like to thank Heartland Hospice care for all they did to make Betty comfortable in her last days. In particular, we would like to thank Missy for her special kindness to Mom.

Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.