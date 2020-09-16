Linda Charlene Bateman

Linda Charlene Bateman, 73, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home while under the care of Mayo Hospice.

She was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Eau Claire, to Martha (Anderson) and Kenneth Belknap Sr. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School, class of 1965. Linda then attended UW-Stout in Menomonie. She was the first woman to study industrial technology, with a concentration in building construction.

On May 24, 1969, Linda married Allen Bateman at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. They resided in the town of Lafayette. Linda worked for various drafting firms and went on to design and provide general contracting services under her own name "The Drawing Board." During her career, she proudly designed and contracted numerous homes throughout Wisconsin.

Linda had a lifelong passion for horses. As a young girl her first experience with horses was hanging out at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, helping with the harness racing horses. She continued to have horses her whole life, operating a small hobby farm, boarding, raising and showing horses. She went on to start Horsing Around, LLC, where she manufactured and sold horse products worldwide for the horse industry, for which she obtained two U.S. patents. Her love for horses was passed onto her daughter and granddaughter, who now continue to travel with the horses.

Linda was also very civic minded and was an involved member in the Chippewa Falls community. She was a Chippewa County Board member; served as the City of Chippewa Falls Building and Zoning Inspector; set up the recycling program for the City of Chippewa Falls; and had an antique store downtown with her sisters, called "Three Sisters." She was also a talented artist and displayed many of her paintings at the Heyde Center Art Shows. Steadfast in her faith, she was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she took an active role in the building of the church and the interior design.

Nothing was more important than Linda's family. She enjoyed helping with the horses, attending horse shows and cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events. She also looked forward to shaking dice with her morning coffee group at Bresina's, on the east hill. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Allen; daughter, Carrie Bateman, both of Chippewa Falls; son, Corey (Kari) Bateman of River Falls; grandchildren, Elliana Swoboda and Brandon Bateman; siblings, Kenneth (Carol) Belknap Jr., Shirley (Neil) Brown, all of Chippewa Falls, Sharon Bowe of Trego; sister-in-law, Rita Provoznik of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Marvin Belknap; and brother-in-law, Dale Bowe.

A small ceremony for family will be held at 6 p.m. Friday evening, at Christ Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

A celebration of Linda's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at White's Wildwood Retreat, 18059 County Hwy. OO, Chippewa Falls. There will be a time of sharing at 2 p.m. so please bring your favorite stories to share. Refreshments will be served.

Linda's family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center for their excellent, compassionate care over the years, and to Mayo Clinic Hospice for their kindness and love shown to Linda in her final days.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.