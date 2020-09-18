Gloria E. Arneson

Gloria E. Arneson, 93, of Chippewa Falls passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Dove Healthcare Rutledge Home. She was born at home in Eleva, Wis., April 11, 1927, to Mary (Schneider) and Clarence Rudy.

Gloria's parents taught her and her eight brothers and three sisters important lessons during their youth; hard work never hurt anybody and the ability to play and appreciate music was a lifelong gift. After listening to Clarence on the fiddle and Mary play piano and yodel, Gloria was encouraged to learn the guitar, harmonica and piano.

Gloria attended high school in Chippewa Falls, and began working at the Skogmo Café when she was 17 years old. She met Ormal Arneson while attending a dance at Rainbow Gardens and that's where they had their wedding reception a year later. She also worked at the Coffee Cup in Cadott and later at Hoss's Café in Chippewa.

Gloria was proud to be known as "The Problem Solver" while working at Cray Research. She was personally recognized by Seymour Cray for developing a new process. She was also able to use her ability to think outside the box while working with students in the special education program for 18 years at Southview Elementary School.

After 80 years, Gloria retired. She loved spending time with children, giving her neighbor ladies perms, knitting countless Packer scarves, mittens and booties, playing bingo (her favorite pastime), going out to eat at Bresina's Family Restaurant and listening and dancing to the music from her children's many bands.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister and six brothers, several in-laws, nieces and nephews and a grandson. Gloria is survived by her children, Jean Marie (John Dahm), Kenneth Roger (Michelle), Judith Carol (Sam Scheidler), Bernard Allen (Julie), John Frederick (Jean) and Diane Lorraine (Joe Stibbe); 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, siblings, Carol Schultz of Chippewa Falls, Lorraine Kellar of Sacramento, Calif., Ellsworth "Allie" (Janice) of Rio Linda, Calif., Roger (Sue) Rudy of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

Gloria always had a joke ready to tell. We will miss her quick wit and her humor, her young at heart spirit and smile, and the non-judgmental and unconditional love she had for her loved ones and anyone she met.

Per Gloria's request, she has donated her body to the Mayo Clinic's Anatomical Bequest Program in Rochester, Minn. Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott is handling the arrangements. There will be no funeral services. The family will have a private celebration of her life at a later date.