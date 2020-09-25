Rose (Gustafson) Rosenberg

HOLCOMBE/CORNELL/EAU CLAIRE -- Rose (Gustafson) Rosenberg, 88, of Holcombe, formerly of Cornell and Eau Claire, died peacefully at her home Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, and now she is with her Lord and Savior.

She was born and raised in Balsam Lake, growing up on the family farm, where Unity school is currently located. She worked at Sheltering Arms Hospital and the Sister Kenny Institute in Minneapolis with children affected by polio.

On Aug. 1, 1954, she married Joe Rosenberg. She was involved in Boy and Girl Scouts as her children were growing up. She was active in church all her life. She especially enjoyed choir in Gold Canyon, Ariz. She was the President of Women of the ELCA at Trinity in Eau Claire and Our Savior's in Cornell. She taught Tole and Decorative painting at Western Wisconsin Technical College. She toured Europe with members of the Society for Decorative Painters, in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Rose was wit-fully funny through to the end of her life. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always whistling and singing while cooking, baking or in her flower garden. She and Joe enjoyed traveling and golf.

Upon retirement, the first year she and Joe toured through Alaska in their camper trailer ending the year at Key West. The next 32 years they spent winters in Arizona and summers on Lake Holcombe in the home they built together. They visited many places in the time between. They sold their place in Arizona in April of 2019.

Rose is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joe; daughters, Ruth (Tom) Wright of Eau Claire, Bobbi Jo (Paul) Isaacson of Eau Claire; son, Carl (Deb) Rosenberg of North Carolina; grandchildren, Eric (Kathy) Wright, Jolene (Arvid) Huth, Erika and Retta Isaacson, Joshua (Cassandra), Nathaniel (Kimberly) and Mary Rosenberg; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family is grateful for the compassionate care received from the nurses and staff at Hope Hospice.

A private family service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Cornell. A commitment ceremony will take place later at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Heart Association, Alzheimer's Association or Our Savior's Lutheran, Cornell.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home Cornell is assisting the Family with arrangements.