Jon Orrin Larson

Jon Orrin Larson, 55, of Chippewa Falls passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his residence, the result of recent health conditions.

Jon was born Sept. 30, 1964, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Ronald and Patricia (Lambert) Larson.

He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1984. From there, he joined the National Guard and served for four years. He was a member of AMVETS Post #32.

On June 29, 1991, Jon married Wendy Wittrock. Jon worked at Menard's Distribution from 1992-2011. After this, he worked for Jim Falls Dairy, (AMPI) until recently.

Jon was known for his great work ethic and dedication to the company. He made everlasting relationships with his co-workers.

Jon had a passion for music and can be remembered for having a guitar on hand. He enjoyed do-it-yourself projects to stay busy, and no project was ever too big. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and watching his grandkids grow up.

Jon is survived by his wife, Wendy; 11 children, Zachary of Le Sueur, Minn., and Patricia of Chillicothe, Mich., Nicole (Jon) Smazal of Chippewa Falls, Amber (Dennis) Alger of Thorp, Dakota, Jenna, Jonathon, Joseph, Grace, Ella and Lillian, all of Chippewa Falls; 11 grandchildren; one brother, Jeffrey Larson of Henderson, Minn.; his dogs, Bailey and Jackson; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Joseph Larson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at St. Charles Church, in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.

Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.

