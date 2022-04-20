Alane Engleman Studley

ST. JOSEPH, MO - Alane Engleman Studley, 60, St. Joseph, MO, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

On October 23, 1961, she was born in Menominee, WI to Allan and Arla (Borchert) Engleman.

Alane graduated from Orono High School. She later graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a Bachelor's degree in Communications and Journalism.

Alane married Craig Studley on October 13, 1984, in Long Lake, MN, near her childhood home.

Throughout her life she was renowned as an incredible athlete receiving numerous awards. Alane was named 1980 Minnesota High School All State in both volleyball and basketball. She also received the Athena Award, given to the Top 50 Metropolitan Minneapolis female athletes that same year. She ran Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota in three hours 43 minutes.

Alane was a member of the St. Joseph Country Club and an avid golfer, winning the Women's Club Championship five times and the Highland Classic Championship six times. On the links, she experienced success amongst friends even when she played from the men's tees. She enjoyed promoting youth golf, working countless hours with many of the area's upcoming golfers and volunteering during Junior Golf events. She played in numerous Missouri Golf Association and Central Links events. Alane was a member of the Central Links Board of Directors.

During Alane's career she worked for the United Way, in city government in code enforcement and as St. Joseph's Director of Community Services, retiring from American Family as an insurance underwriter.

Alane was a life-long volunteer. Beginning in Minnesota, she worked closely with the Alzheimer's Association. Years later she founded the Pet Partner Program for therapy dogs at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri. With her beloved poodles, she provided hours of therapy at the hospital and Living Community. At one time, more than 25 dogs and their partners served patients in our community. Alane was named Mosaic Life Care's Volunteer of the Year and also named to St. Joseph's 20 Who Count in 2014 for the impact of this program. Alane was a member of the St. Joseph Flower Society. She attended Ashland United Methodist Church.

Alane was preceded in death by her father, Allan; and mother-in-law, Carolyn Studley.

She is survived by husband, Craig; mother, Arla; brother, Arlo Engleman (Ann); father-in-law, Richard Studley; sisters-in-law: Lynn Mackin (Paul), and Sarah Boerner (Steven); nieces: Shannon Mackin, Haley Welch (Kevin), and Spencer Boerner; beloved poodles, Jetta and Hope; extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream will be at 10:00 AM Friday, April 22, 2022, at Ashland United Methodist Church. The family will gather with friends at 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, or a charity of the donor's choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com