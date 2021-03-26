Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alexandria AkaAllia
FUNERAL HOME
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI

Alexandria AkaAllia

EAU CLAIRE -- Alexandria AkaAllia, 20, of Eau Claire passed away Monday, March 22, 2021.

Ali was born Sept. 19, 2000. She graduated from Mira Mesa High School with the class of 2019.

Ali is a lover of all creatures, God, family, and fun. From rescuing a raccoon, to saving a grub just to make sure it hatched, she was a firm believer in the circle of life. She was a licensed trapper, fisherman, and hunter. She was an artist, violinist, and avid learner. She loved to bake, camp, and watch the sun set and rise. The truth is there wasn't much she didn't love. She was a free spirit, absolutely beautiful, hilarious and whether you deserved her love or not, she gave it.

Ali is survived by her mother, Susan (Danny Petty); her siblings, Victoria and Darian; Aunt-E-Beth and Uncle Bala, Uncle Ben and Aunt Jess, Uncle Hank and Aunt Elissa, and uncle, Curtiss Ray; Grandma and Grandpa Brown; cousins, Teddy, Eddie, Odin, Tim, Emmy, Layla, Evelynn, Jackson, Sawyer and Reagan; and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by Grandpa Schinke.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Greg Stenzel will be officiating.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel
44 E COLUMBIA ST, CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Mar
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel
44 E COLUMBIA ST, CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Mar
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel
44 E COLUMBIA ST, CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Funeral services provided by:
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.