EAU CLAIRE -- Alexandria AkaAllia, 20, of Eau Claire passed away Monday, March 22, 2021.

Ali was born Sept. 19, 2000. She graduated from Mira Mesa High School with the class of 2019.

Ali is a lover of all creatures, God, family, and fun. From rescuing a raccoon, to saving a grub just to make sure it hatched, she was a firm believer in the circle of life. She was a licensed trapper, fisherman, and hunter. She was an artist, violinist, and avid learner. She loved to bake, camp, and watch the sun set and rise. The truth is there wasn't much she didn't love. She was a free spirit, absolutely beautiful, hilarious and whether you deserved her love or not, she gave it.

Ali is survived by her mother, Susan (Danny Petty); her siblings, Victoria and Darian; Aunt-E-Beth and Uncle Bala, Uncle Ben and Aunt Jess, Uncle Hank and Aunt Elissa, and uncle, Curtiss Ray; Grandma and Grandpa Brown; cousins, Teddy, Eddie, Odin, Tim, Emmy, Layla, Evelynn, Jackson, Sawyer and Reagan; and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by Grandpa Schinke.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Greg Stenzel will be officiating.

