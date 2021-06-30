Allen D. Shafer

CHIPPEWA FALLS -

Allen D. Shafer, 71, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, June 28, 2021 at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.

Allen was born April 7, 1950 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Rodney H. and Alice M. (Lancor) Shafer.

On July 17, 1981, Allen married Barbara (Dragger) in Eau Claire. He worked at the Career Development Center in woodworking.

Allen enjoyed fishing and spending time with his children and animals. He enjoyed spending time on the farm with Deb and Casey Scheidler over the 12 years they cared for him.

Allen is survived by two son: Timmy (significant other, Misty O'Neail) Shafer of Eau Claire and Rodney (Kayla) Shafer of Altoona; one daughter, Lisa (significant other, Frankie Thurmond) Noetzelmann of Mondovi; two brothers: Earl (Carol) Shafer of Everett, WA and Rex Shafer of Paris, TN; three sisters: Linda Crosby and Vivian Shafer both of Chippewa Falls, Ronda (Jeff) Rosenthal of Lakeville, MN; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Allen was preceded in death by one daughter in infancy; his parents; and one granddaughter, Lilly Mae Noetzelmann.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Tim Hallett of Birch Street Baptist Church in Eau Claire will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.