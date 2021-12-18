Menu
Annette Walker Cyr
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT

Annette Walker Cyr

Annette Walker Cyr, 58, of Big Sky, Montana passed away December 11, 2021. She was born December 4, 1963 in Martinsville, Virginia to Eugene and Elsie (Hardy) Walker.

Annette received her bachelor's degree, and then her master's degree, in Personnel and Employee Relations from the University of South Carolina. She started her career in Human Resources with Amoco Chemicals in Atlanta, Georgia and Chicago, Illinois. She was Vice President of Human Resources for ILX Lightwave in Bozeman, Montana, Brightpoint in Indianapolis, Indiana, Syncreon in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock in Chicago, Illinois. She also enjoyed serving her community on the Board of Directors for multiple non-profit organizations.

She met Robert Cyr in Georgia and the two were married April 17, 1993. They have two daughters, Michele and Wendy.

She loved to travel and working for several global companies provided her countless opportunities. She also enjoyed skiing with Robert, which took them to Montana the first time around.

Annette was preceded in death by her mother, Elsie.

She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Cyr; daughters, Michele Cyr and Wendy Cyr; father, Eugene Walker; and brothers, David Oakes and Harry (Becky) Oakes.

At her request, no services will be held.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. www.dokkennelson.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 18, 2021.
Hey Bob, I'ts sad to read about losing your wife, Annette. I often wonder how the heck you're doing, and Meagher fills me in every now and then. I hope you have your girls, or someone close to get you through this tough time. Take care 'ol buddy, Bug
Tom stary
Family
December 21, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Annette's passing. We met in Atlanta when there was a cadre of young Amoco HR ladies there. She will be sorely missed! Prayers for the family. Marilee
Marilee Hinga Norred
December 18, 2021
