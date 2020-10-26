Menu
Search
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arnold E. Malosh

Arnold E. Malosh

ROSCOE, Ill. -- Arnold E. Malosh, 101, of Roscoe passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at St. Anne's Center, Rockford, Ill. Survived by his children, Edward Malosh, Joyce (Robert) Sumner, and Parry Falconer; and grandchildren, Sarah and Daniel (Amy) Malosh, and Christine (Jeff) and Jeffrey (Susy) Sumner.

Private graveside services will be held in Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Memorials may be made to Mercyhealth Hospice, 4223 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com. (Rockford, Ill.)


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Chippewa Herald on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St., Rockford, IL 61103
Funeral services provided by:
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.