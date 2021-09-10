Menu
Athanasius Luke Ruf
FUNERAL HOME
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI

Athanasius Luke Ruf

EAU CLAIR - Athanasius Luke Ruf, 11 months of Eau Claire, died Monday, August 23, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Athanasius was born September 21, 2020 in Eau Claire, the son of Christian and Lisa (Foos) Ruf. He was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Athanasius is survived by his parents; one sister, Bellamarie Ruf at home; paternal grandparents, Russell and Sarah Ruf of Chippewa Falls; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Sarah Foos of Woodbridge, VA; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 13, 2021 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish, Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman and Rev. Timothy Reither will con-celebrate the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in the town of Tilden.

Friends may call from 4:30 until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horan Funeral Home (Chippewa Falls)
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Sep
12
Service
4:30p.m.
Horan Funeral Home (Chippewa Falls)
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Sep
13
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Notre Dame Church (Chippewa Falls)
