Menu
Search
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Audrey Lillian Fetter

Audrey Lillian Fetter

Audrey Lillian Fetter passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls. Audrey was born Feb. 19, 1935, to Olaf and Ruth (Opsahl) Olson.

During her life Audrey enjoyed crafts, singing and rug hooking. She loved her dogs and kitty. She also enjoyed cooking and going to yard sales.

Audrey is survived by her two daughters, Jayne Roder and Jackie Rodrquez; son, Dana Annis; grandchildren, Annie, Aaron, Juan, Serina, Jenny and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Zoe and Luna.

The Cremation Society of Wisconsin-Altoona is assisting the family at this time.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Chippewa Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.