Audrey Lillian Fetter

Audrey Lillian Fetter passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls. Audrey was born Feb. 19, 1935, to Olaf and Ruth (Opsahl) Olson.

During her life Audrey enjoyed crafts, singing and rug hooking. She loved her dogs and kitty. She also enjoyed cooking and going to yard sales.

Audrey is survived by her two daughters, Jayne Roder and Jackie Rodrquez; son, Dana Annis; grandchildren, Annie, Aaron, Juan, Serina, Jenny and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Zoe and Luna.

The Cremation Society of Wisconsin-Altoona is assisting the family at this time.