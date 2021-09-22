Audrey M. Schneider

MENOMONIE - Audrey M. (Miller) Schneider, age 94, formerly of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Audrey was born in Little Elk Creek in Dunn County to August and Ida (Schroeder) Miller. She was the youngest of nine children (seven brothers and one sister). Her family moved to the city of Menomonie in 1936 when she was nine years old. She then attended Coddington Grade School and later graduated from Menomonie High School in 1944. She then moved to Chicago where she took a government job as a stenographer during WWII. Upon returning to Menomonie in 1945, she accepted a stenographer position with the Dunn County Electric Cooperative. Later in life she worked as a CNA at the American Lutheran Home and then worked as a retail clerk for the local Hallmark store in Menomonie.

On June 4, 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Gene Schneider, who had just finished serving two years in the U.S. Navy. They were married at Peace Lutheran Church where they remained faithful members throughout their lives. Audrey loved music and the Lord and used her God-given talent to sing for hundreds of funerals and weddings throughout the years. She sang with the church choir from childhood through her adult years and taught Sunday School for over 20 years. Audrey and Gene lived in Menomonie most of their lives, and had four children, daughter Eda Jean, and three sons, Thomas, Mark, and Tim.

Upon Gene's retirement, the couple then began traveling around the world, including trips to Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, California, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Switzerland. They finally purchased a place at Venture Out in Mesa, AZ where they spent fall and winter months, and made many life-long friends and memories.

In 2003, Gene had a severe stroke and Audrey moved to Spooner, WI year-round to help care for him at Spooner Nursing Home. Her patience and devotion were unending, bringing cheer to Gene and other residents with her contagious smile and gift of piano playing and sing-a-alongs. Audrey eventually moved to Assisted Living at Country Terrace in Spooner, where she lived for six years and continued to share her faith and music with others. She spent the last year of her life at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake, WI.

Audrey was a lifetime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie and an associate member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner. She was an active member of the Spooner Senior Center for many years where she enjoyed weekly card games with many friends. She loved and enjoyed her nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Audrey had a kind, loving, and selfless spirit, always wearing a friendly smile.

Audrey was preceded in death by husband Gene, infant daughter Eda Jean, beloved son Tim, daughter-in-law Rhonda, seven brothers and one sister, parents August and Ida Miller, and childhood best friend Betty Michelbook.

She is survived by two sons: Thomas, Trego, WI, Mark (Jennifer), Weslato, TX; nine grandchildren: Scott (Karen), Betsy (A.J.) Salquist, Holly (Jason) Wofford, Carrie (Jesse) Lorince, Adam (Jennifer), Jason, Meghan (Michael) Hatcher, Derek, Joseph; 15 great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces and nephews; friends; and childhood best friend Phyllis Spangler.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There was a visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial was in Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made in Audrey's memory to the following organizations that were close to her heart: Stepping Stones of Dunn County, The Wounded Warrior Project, Lutheran World Relief, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice and Cambridge Elderly Living for the special care and attention they provided to Audrey and family the past several months, and to all the loving caregivers who have been part of her life.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.