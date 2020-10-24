Barbara Ann (Semanko) Evanson

Barbara Ann (Semanko) Evanson, 72, daughter of Clint and Vi Semanko, went to be with the angels Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Born Oct. 18, 1948, Barb attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and graduated from Cadott High in 1967. She married Lewis Evanson Sept. 19, 1968, and had five children.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Mark "Spike" Evanson Cadott, Kathy Buttke (Chris Nye), Jim Falls, Rebecca (Randy) Younkins, Neb., Linda (Corey) Adams Cadott, and Marcia Schumacher, Wausau, Wis.; grandchildren, Adam, Hunter and Keirsten Evanson, Michael, Tom (Kayla), Melanie, Jennifer and Trevor Buttke, Trina and Paige Collison, and Alicia, Abigail and Nicholas Schumacher; siblings, Bob "Bubba" Semanko, Marge (Bruce) Arthers, Betty Semanko, John "Smokes" (Anita) Semanko and Joseph Semanko; sister-in-law, Elaine Semanko; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Lewis Evanson; her parents; siblings, Pete Semanko and Mike Semanko; sister-in-law, Patti Semanko; sons-in-law; Dale Buttke and Jerry Schumacher; and grandchildren, Jessica Buttke and Zachary Evanson.

Barb had many different jobs; working at St. Joseph's school in the library and as a recess supervisor, working at K-Mart and as a CNA at the Manor nursing home. She was also a member of the Cadott American Legion Auxiliary.

Barb loved playing cards and board games (cribbage as a favorite). She also enjoyed gardening and baking. Barb was a devoted mother and grandmother, always loved spending time with her family, doting on her grandchildren. She would make homemade popcorn for them, watching movies and having pillow fights. She had a bright smile, a wonderful sense of humor, an unparalleled love of family. She was by far the strongest woman I have ever known. She will be sadly missed but always remembered and treasured.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, with Tina Sturz officiating.

Interment will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery in Cadott following the service.

A visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, and also one hour prior to the services Monday morning at the funeral home.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.

Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the service, social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are mandatory.