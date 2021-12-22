Barbara A. Deutscher

MENOMONIE - Barbara Ann (Long) Deutscher, 82, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie, WI.

She was born September 7, 1939, to Harold and Carol (Nelson) Long in Eau Claire. Shortly thereafter, Harold left his family and Carol took her daughter to live with Carol's parents, Olai and Clara Nelson.

Barb graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1957 with the last class to graduate from that school before Memorial High School was built. She attended the Methodist Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, MN for a year. She returned to Eau Claire where she briefly worked at Sacred Heart Hospital. Barb's next job was at US Rubber where she worked in various departments, until she was assigned data entry work on one of the first IBM computers.

On February 7, 1959, Barb married John C. Deutscher at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA. They had three children, Julie, Janna, and Jack.

Barb and John moved to Menomonie where John obtained a faculty position at UW-Stout. Barb attended UW-Stout and earned her B.S. in Vocational Rehabilitation, and her M.S. in Marriage and Family Therapy. She worked as a counselor for Lutheran Social Services and Lutheran Church Family Services. Barb's final place of employment was at UW-EC Counseling Services.

Barb and John enjoyed traveling, and together they explored Scotland, England, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Mexico and China, as well as various points in the U.S. Over the years Barb and John had many relatives and students from the U.S., China, Poland, and Sweden live with them and attend UW-Stout.

Barb was preceded in death by her beloved husband John, and daughter Janna. She was also preceded in death by her parents, beloved grandparents, loving aunts and uncles, sister-in-law Vonnie Zank Bearson, and son-in-law Scott Schuknecht.

Barb is survived by her children: Julie Schuknecht and Jack (Gina) Deutscher; grandchildren: Alex, Claire and Lauren; cousins: Steve (Mary) Nelson and Sue (Dennis) Knudtson; sister-in-law Donna Dickinsen; lifelong friend Nancy Devery; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Heather Wigdahl officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Brunswick Cemetery in the Town of Brunswick, Eau Claire County, WI at a later date.

Memorials may be given to donor's choice or to places where Barb volunteered such as Stepping Stones Food Pantry (15 year volunteer) and Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

