Barbara E. Goodman-Knopps

NORWALK - Barbara Ellen Goodman-Knopps, age 60, of Norwalk, WI formerly of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at her home with hospice.

She was born June 30, 1961, in Menomonie, WI to Charles and Delores (Dressel) Goodman. Barb was raised in Menomonie and attended Menomonie High School.

Barbara enjoyed traveling with her family, whether around the world or tubing down the river. She especially enjoyed the trip she took with her nephew and nieces to Honduras. Barb also traveled to many countries while in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman (Medic) serving on two different ships.

Barb is survived by family members: Frank and Marilyn Goodman of Colfax, WI, Michael and Char Goodman of Eau Claire, WI and Patty and Mark Brempell of Washington, DC. Barbara was the proud aunt and great aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special friends: Richard Tepler, John Terrill, Dan Turner, Chuck and Becky Folkestad, Kari Klein and the Lakeside Ladies where Barbara managed Lakeside Lounge for many years.

She was preceded in death by her mother Delores Goodman; her father Charles Goodman; a brother Timothy; sisters Mary and Kathleen; good friends Kara Gilbertson and Maurice Trask.

In lieu of flowers, Barb would appreciate any memorials be sent to the Free Clinic of Menomonie.

There will be visitation from Noon until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie followed by a Graveside service at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery with Father John Mano officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.