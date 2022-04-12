Barbara J. Hayes

EAU CLAIRE - Barbara "Bonnie" J. Hayes, 89, of Eau Claire, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Bonnie was born February 24, 1933, the daughter of William D. and Agnes "Ruby" (Murphy) Patterson in Chippewa Falls, WI. She attended Notre Dame Grade School and graduated from McDonell Catholic High School in 1952.

Bonnie married to Charles C. Anger on January 16, 1954, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. They later divorced and she married Jerry Hayes. They continued to reside in Chippewa Falls until they moved to their dream home on Lake Wissota where she and Jerry spent many years enjoying lake life with their children and grandchildren. Bonnie provided great reunions, and picnics for her family and friends, always inviting folks to "come out and go on the pontoon".

Growing up, Bonnie lived on the Southside and later on the East Hill of Chippewa Falls prior to moving to the lake. As a late teen and young adult, she played fastpitch softball for the Herald Telegram Reporters, competing in the midwest.

She was involved with the McDonell Alumni Association, and was a booster for several years, even after all of her children had graduated.

Bonnie worked for 30 plus years at the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled (NWC). She began her career in 1967 rising through the ranks, attending school in Madison, for her certification as a Occupational Therapy Assistant, providing recreational activities for the individuals that lived at NWC.

Bonnie made a lasting impression on her co-workers, and the individuals that lived at NWC. For many years she served as a Special Olympic's coach with several of her athletes competing at the state and national levels. She was awarded Coach of the Year and received Honorable Mention for the Virginia Hart Outstanding Women in State Service Award.

During her life, Bonnie was a member of the Chippewa County Democratic Party attending Democratic National Conventions. One of her proudest moments was meeting Sen. John F. Kennedy while he was campaigning in Wisconsin.

In her later years, Bonnie enjoyed her lake house, her shopping trips to the twin cities, travels abroad with her girlfriends to Ireland, England, and to New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren instilling in them the importance of civic responsibility and serving others. We will greatly miss our beautiful mother and grandmother, but we know she now resides in heaven.

Bonnie is survived by her children: Michael (Desiree) Hayes of Mickleton, NJ; Bonnie Ann (Scott) Nicolai of Altoona; Carol Ann (Tim) Culliton of Eau Claire; Kim (Terry) Benzschawel of Boyd, Chuck (Kathy) Anger of Eau Claire and her nine grandsons; brother Bill (Shirley) Patterson of LaCrosse. Bonnie is also survived by brother-in-law Roger (Kay) Stertz; step-children: Carrie (Bob) Flottum, Jeff (Wendy) Hayes, and Scott Hayes. six step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents; brother, Bob "Bugsy" Patterson; sister, Betty Ann Patterson; sisters and brothers-in-law: Bud and Sandy Hayes, Tom and Carol Burns, Lois Schultz and Roderick Anderson; and two grandsons: Jordan Anger and Gabriel Culliton.

Bonnie's family wishes to thank the four loving caregivers that took care of mom. We love you, Cami, Danielle, Kenzi, Amy (and families). We will never forget the joy you brought mom and the love that you showered on her.

We also wish to thank mom's hospice team from St. Croix Hospice who cared for mom.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is arranging services and burial. Rev. Brandon Guenther of Holy Ghost Church will be officiating a family service at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Horan Funeral Home. Friends may call from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on that day. A public memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m., led by family friend, Pastor Nathan Anderson. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery at a later date.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com